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December 2026 CLARION — Closing Date –Friday, November 20, 2026
9 days ago
Closing date for the December 2026 CLARION is a tad early due to our printer’s holiday schedule, as is usually the case. The closing date for the December issue is Friday, November 20 – 5 pm Walpole time – one week away. Your submissions welcomed earlier if possible. Submission guidelines, and contact email are on the CLARION website. — https://thewalpoleclarion.com.