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Screaming Eagles gear up for home tilt against Fightin’ Engineers
By Preston Leinenbach, USI Athletic Communication,12 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball looks for a second straight win Sunday as the Screaming Eagles host Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology at 1 p.m. inside Liberty Arena, tipping off a USI Basketball home doubleheader. Sunday's contest will stream on ESPN+ and will air on The...