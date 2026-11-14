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Yaxel Talks Steph Curry, NBA All-Star Goals and More in New Video Amid Rookie Season with Warriors
By Julia Stumbaugh,12 days ago
"Steph, he's old, he's grandpa-aged," Lendeborg joked in an interview with Taylor Rooks aired Friday on NBA on Prime. "So, I try my best to not let those last years go to waste, like everybody's saying. I want the best for him, because he's done so much for the Warriors, and I feel like I owe a lot to the Warriors."