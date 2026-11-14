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Think About Your April 2027 Income Taxes Now – Get a Bigger Tax Refund in 2027, Or Lower Your Tax Bill
12 days ago
It’s never too early to think about tax season. The choices you make now can help you save money, or even earn a bigger refund. Income tax season is still several months away. For American taxpayers who file early (because they know they are getting an income tax refund), the IRS usually starts accepting e-filed tax returns the last week of January of each year.