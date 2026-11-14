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SWAC Offensive Player of the Year could be decided in Alcorn-Southern showdown
By HBCU Sports,12 days ago
The SWAC Offensive Player of the Year race could be decided Saturday when Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert and Southern running back Trey Holly meet in Baton Rouge. Their contrasting styles make this a compelling award showdown. Tolbert has built his résumé through the air, while Holly has emerged as the SWAC’s most prolific running back.