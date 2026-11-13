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2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Week 5
By Brian Dailisan,10 days ago
Stephen Curry's injury has suddenly made Golden State's rotation a lot more interesting for fantasy managers. With the Warriors already dealing with several injuries, someone has an opportunity to step up and take on a bigger role. In my 2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Week 5 picks, I'll take a closer look at that situation, along with a few other players who have been making the most of their minutes lately.