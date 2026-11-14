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Gabriel Luna From CIA Agent To A Serial Killer In Dexter: Resurrection | INTERVIEW
By Nancy Tapia,12 days ago
Just last month we saw Gabriel Luna as a CIA operative agent in The Terminal List season two.. Now he changes gear this month stepping into the world of Dexter as one of its most unsettling new killers. In Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, Luna plays Ray Ballard, a serial killer known as “The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger.” He joins a season already crowded with Brian Cox’s New York Ripper and Dan Stevens’ Five Borough Killer. All circling Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan in New York City. Ballard arrived in episode 2 as another figure from Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”) network, and Dexter and Charley (Umma Thurman, “Kill Bill”) set out to lure him in.
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