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Sterling hangs on against Smith Center to advance in Class 1A
By Mike Courson,12 days ago
STERLING, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s hardly three yards and a cloud of dust when the offenses put up big points. Yet that’s what it came down to in Friday’s Class 1A Sectional game at Sterling College. Sterling’s offense scored at least 50 points seven times this season, and Smith Center scored at least 48 points five times. Smith Center pieced together an 88-yard drive to take its first lead since the first possession with just two minutes to play. Sterling answered to maintain its perfect season in a 24-18 thriller.
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