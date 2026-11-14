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Napa's New Riverside Park Pairs Public Access With Planned 46-Acre Wetlands Restoration
By Nina Singh-Hudson,11 days ago
A new park at the end of South Jefferson Street in Napa is giving walkers a dirt trail along the Napa River while plans take shape to turn former vineyard land back into tidal wetlands. The Napa River Estuary Open Space Park is open to the public now, even as the larger restoration effort around it is still being planned and funded.
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