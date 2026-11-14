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FAA grounds flights nationwide after communications problem, stranding travelers at CVG for hours
By Jay Shakur,12 days ago
CINCINNATI — Flights across the country came to a stop Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes nationwide, citing a communications problem that affected air traffic control centers. The stop began shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern Time and was lifted shortly after 8 p.m. WATCH: travelers at...