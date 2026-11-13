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WNBA star Maddy Siegrist Returns to Hudson Valley for Breakfast of Champions Event
7 days ago
Dallas Wings player joins Special Olympics New York athlete Morgan Trautmann for an important fund-raiser. Poughkeepsie, NY – When the Golden State Valkyries won the WNBA championship in October, Hudson Valley star Maddy Siegrist watched with keen interest. Siegrist played for the Dallas Wings this past season and came within a few points of knocking out the Valkyries in the first round.