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Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Halts U.S. Flights for Four Hours; Indianapolis Airport Logs 50 Cancellations
By Russ Kaspar,12 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded every departing flight in the United States for more than four hours Friday afternoon after a telecommunications outage disrupted the network of air traffic control centers that guide planes between airports — the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023. The...