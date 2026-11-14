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LIVESTREAM: NCAA Div. II – No. 14 East Stroudsburg Warriors @ No. 5 Slippery Rock, Nov. 14, 19:00 CET (7 pm CET, 1 pm ET)
By AFI,12 days ago
The No. 5 Slippery Rock (10–0) hosts the No. 14 East Stroudsburg Warriors (9–1) on Saturday, November 14, at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship at stake. The NCAA Division II showdown kicks off at 19:00 CET (1 pm ET),...
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