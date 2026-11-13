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Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Reveals She Was Hospitalized for Eating Disorder, Says She Was ‘Angry, Sick, & Very Alone’
By David Walliams allegations,10 days ago
Vivienne Jolie is speaking very candidly about her struggles. During a recent art exhibition, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt revealed that she was hospitalized earlier this year. Vivienne's art exhibition, titled "The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients," ran from November 2nd through 8th...