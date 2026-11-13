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Council Roundup: Final direction on budget
4 days ago
Plus, Eastgate and Factoria Neighborhood Planning and Innovation Forum. On Tuesday, the City Council held its final discussion on the proposed 2027-2028 Operating Budget and 2027-2032 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) before formal action on the budget scheduled for next week. Staff gave an overview of council decisions to date, including new revenues to fund transportation projects, acquisition of land for a new Fire Station 6, and one-time funding for human services and sustainability. They also discussed use of council contingency funds for community markets and activation events, a study of ADU/DADU permitting and additional funding for Utilities’ Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.