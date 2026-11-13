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Dollywood and Allegiant Turn Two Flights Into a Smoky Mountain Christmas Kickoff
By Gray Houser,8 days ago
For passengers on two Allegiant flights out of Orlando Sanford International Airport, the Dollywood trip started at the gate. On November 6, Flights 925 and 2925 took off for McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville with a sendoff that included live entertainment. The theme carried into the cabin with a trivia contest and Dollywood merchandise. Both flight numbers nodded to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” Dollywood’s recap.
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