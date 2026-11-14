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Seminole Tribe’s $4B Las Vegas project marks new chapter in tribal gaming
By David Danzis,11 days ago
The 660-foot guitar-shaped hotel rising above the Las Vegas Strip represents more than just another addition to the city’s skyline for Marcellus Osceola Jr. For the chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Hard Rock Las Vegas project is another milestone in a decadeslong evolution of tribal gaming, one that began with a high-stakes bingo hall in Florida and has grown into an international gaming and entertainment enterprise.
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