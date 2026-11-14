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Friday Evening 11/13/2026
By Simon Lopez,11 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Southcentral Alaska, including the Kenai Peninsula; Seldovia will settle a tied city council seat Monday, and it could come down to a coin flip; and Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the leading candidate for governor, just barely crested the important 50% mark in the latest election results the Alaska Division of Elections released Thursday.