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Shelly Erickson takes office as Homer mayor as council certifies HART tax renewal
By KBBI,12 days ago
Shelly Erickson took over as Homer’s mayor Monday night, at the same city council meeting where members certified voters’ decision to keep the HART sales tax. The swearing-in came near the end of the meeting after the council certified the results of the November 3 city election. Members amended the resolution to update the count on Proposition A. Under the amended count, voters approved it 1,606 to 406. It keeps the city’s three-quarter percent Homer Accelerated Roads and Trails sales tax in place for up to 20 more years. The tax pays for road and trail work.
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