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Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly says goodbye to Kelly Cooper, swears in new members
By KBBI,12 days ago
Theo Noomah took the oath of office Tuesday, along with the other newly elected assembly members and Mayor Peter Micciche. Noomah will replace Cooper in Homer’s seat. Assembly President Ryan Tunseth said new members take office the first Monday after the election is certified, and the assembly certified the results at the same meeting.
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