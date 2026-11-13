undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball Set to Honor Reilly, Murray, Jackson and Choboy on Senior Day
By Jacob Padilla,11 days ago
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball plans to honor a special quartet of players after Saturday’s Iowa match. Nebraska’s four seniors — Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and Laney Choboy — all have the option to return for a fifth season following the implantation of the age-based eligibility model granting up to five seasons to athletes moving forward. Many stars across the country have begun sharing their plans to return, but the Huskers are keeping things close to their chests.
4