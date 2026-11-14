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Jackson Christian eliminates MTCS
By JEFF NEAL,12 days ago
Middle Tennessee Christian School’s Cougars ended their football season Friday night, at home to the Jackson Christian Eagles 23-13 at Throneberry Stadium. The Eagles scored on their first five possessions and ran 50 plays. The two longest drives were their first possession that went 15 plays, 77 yards and ran 5:17 off the clock, and their first possession of the second half was 13 plays for 59 yards and took 6:39 off the clock.