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EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar Eyes Growth, Black Wealth, and Lasting Impact
By Texas Metro News,12 days ago
As EBONY marks more than 80 years of documenting Black culture, Bridgeman Sklenar is focused on strengthening the brand’s influence. Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, CEO of EBONY Media Group, is working to expand the historic Black media company beyond traditional publishing while carrying forward the entrepreneurial legacy of her late father, businessman and former NBA player Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, Forbes reports.