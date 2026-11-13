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Goodbye Ankle Boots: Amal Clooney, 48, Wore Thigh-High Suede Boots With a Minidress for a Night Out With George
By Grazia Staff,8 days ago
A short dress, a suede jacket and boots that go all the way up: Amal’s winter formula, again. When the temperature drops, most of us reach for the same pairing with a dress: opaque tights and ankle boots. It is warm, practical and a little predictable. Amal Clooney has a different idea, and she keeps proving it works.