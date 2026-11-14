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Archivists highlight the civil rights movement at Loyola University
By Isabelle McDonald,12 days ago
Loyola University New Orleans’ Special Collections and Archives assembled an exhibit examining the university’s history during the Civil Rights Movement, including its desegregation efforts and the people connected to that history. The exhibit, “Leading Toward Justice: Loyola, New Orleans and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” was created to...
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