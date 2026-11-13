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Safari Tent Suppliers Highlight Modular Options for Resort Developments in 2026
By Jhareyna Pagao,11 days ago
Resort developers planning tented accommodation projects in 2026 are weighing supplier capabilities, structural specifications, customization options, and regulatory requirements as demand for safari-style lodging continues to shape the outdoor hospitality market. The global safari tourism market is projected to grow from $39.7 billion in 2026 to $66.9 billion by 2033,...