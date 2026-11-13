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Study finds flooding could cause over $2B in damage in west North Texas over next 50 years
By Celeste Guajardo,10 days ago
This story is part of a partnership between KERA and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization. Flooding could cause nearly $2.3 billion in damage across western North Texas over the next 50 years, according to preliminary findings from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). The Integrated Transportation and...
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