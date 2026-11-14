undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'I thought I was coming down here to see her dead': Aftermath of student’s 8-story fall
By WANF/CNN NEWSOURCE,12 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WANF/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Newly released police body camera footage shows the aftermath of a University of Georgia student’s fall from an eighth-floor apartment window in Athens. Kristin Sargent, 21, fell about 65 feet in September while friends were visiting the apartment, according to police footage and witness...
1