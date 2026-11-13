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Chipotle plans new restaurant near H-E-B at Highway 29 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard
By David Flash,10 days ago
Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to build a restaurant near the H-E-B at Bar W Marketplace in Williamson County, with construction expected to begin in January 2027. The restaurant is planned for 460 Kauffman Loop, near State Highway 29 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. Construction is expected to wrap up in June 2027. An opening date has yet to be announced.