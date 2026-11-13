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Reflecting on a year without TART Connect: Who gets left behind when transit disappears
10 days ago
We’re coming up on a year without TART Connect after its services for Washoe County were cut in December 2025. For so many members of our community, from all walks of life, TART Connect was an affordable and convenient way to get around town. Since its inception, TART Connect provided more than 1 million rides, with 65% of rides carrying full-time residents. Over the past year, it hasn’t been hard to see what losing that service has meant for the people who relied on it most.