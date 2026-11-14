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3 Times Things Got Oddly Complicated In Episodes 5-6 Of "Summer Vacation"
By A Alcazar,12 days ago
Some shows stick with you for their interesting story, while others for the charming characters, but there are times when they become memorable for how strikingly confusing they get. Like “Summer Vacation,” a K-drama that started with a realistic portrayal of youth but is increasingly introducing unexpected plot twists that keep making it a mixture of genres, plot lines, and vibes. In its latest episodes, things continue to turn oddly complicated, but not less interesting. Here are all those times!