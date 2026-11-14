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ESP32 Flight Tracker On Apple CRT
By Tyler August,12 days ago
Sometimes we’re most taken by what’s on the screen; sometimes the screen itself is the most interesting part of the project. In this case, it’s the latter. That’s no slight against [Virtual-Bet-4566], whose ESP32-based flight tracker looks very nice– but a big part of what it makes it so nice is that it’s displaying the ADS-B flight data on an old green-phosphor monitor from the Apple II days.