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Chelangam Breaks #ORUXC 10K Record at NCAA Midwest Regional
By Via Oral Roberts University,,10 days ago
AMES, Iowa – Abraham Chelangam has cemented himself in the Oral Roberts cross country record book as the redshirt-senior broke the men's 10k record at the NCAA Midwest Regional hosted by Iowa State Friday. Chelangam, the 2026 Summit League individual champion, ran a 29:04.8 in the 10,000 meter, breaking ORU's previous record set by himself in the 2024 regional race. The Kapchorwa, Uganda native placed 14th overall. Chelangam wasn't the only one setting records, as Andrew Smithwick , a senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma, finished in a career-best 30:11.3 to place 57th overall. Junior Ossly Murambidzi , the lone runner representing...