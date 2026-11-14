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NCDEQ awards $1.8M for public beach and coastal access
11 days ago
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) – Three southeastern North Carolina communities will receive a combined $758,914 in state grants to expand public access to coastal waters. The awards to Surf City, Calabash and Topsail Beach are part of more than $1.8 million in Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grants announced Friday by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality at an event in Surf City.