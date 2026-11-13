undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
VMI Track and Field Opens Indoor Season Dec. 3 at Liberty Kickoff
By BVM Sportsdesk,,10 days ago
VMI opens its 2026-27 indoor track and field season Dec. 3-4 at the Liberty Kickoff, beginning a campaign led by first-year head coach LaRon Bennett. The Keydets return standout performers from teams that finished fourth on the men’s side and sixth on the women’s side at the 2026 Southern Conference championships. VMI will host four regular-season meets and the SoCon championships in Lexington.