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UNLV Nursing Employee Tests Positive for TB, Health District Probes Shadow Lane Campus
By Anthony Jackson,11 days ago
A UNLV School of Nursing employee has tested positive for active tuberculosis, and the Southern Nevada Health District is now investigating who else may have been exposed at the university's Shadow Lane campus. The employee was present in a non-clinical classroom setting at the campus, according to information UNLV has provided, and the school says it is working directly with health officials to determine who needs to be notified.