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Snohomish County Council Passes $3.37B Budget, Fees Climb for Homeowners
By Nicole Black,11 days ago
The Snohomish County Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a $3.37 billion budget for 2027-28, capping a six-hour meeting with a spending plan that raises surface-water fees on homeowners, phases in a steep jail booking-fee increase for cities, and leans on only modest property-tax growth rather than tapping banked taxing capacity the county had available. Council members Megan Dunn, Jared Mead and Strom Peterson voted yes; Sam Low and Nate Nehring voted no.
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