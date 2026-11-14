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San Antonio vs Golden State, Final Score: Spurs punish the Warriors 123-85 for their 11th straight win
By Mark Barrington,12 days ago
The Spurs start 18-0 and don’t let up as they blow out the Warriors 123-85 The Spurs blew out the Warriors in the most lopsided game of the year. Without the services of Steph Curry, Golden State had to depend on super rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to provide firepower, and Spurs defense simply shut him down, holding him to 3 points on 1-13 shooting. Two way player LJ Cryer led the scoring for the visitors with 20.