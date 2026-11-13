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Last week in Senate: A student multi–faith council
8 days ago
On Friday, Nov. 6, the United Students Association (USA) held its weekly meeting in the Golisano Center for Student Success. USA welcomed Fr. Fred Betti, the university chaplain, and Caroline King, the assistant director of Campus Ministry, to speak about a multi–faith council that Campus Ministry is looking to start with the help of USA. Beginning at 2:30 p.m. with general student concerns, the senate meeting was gaveled in for its first meeting of November.