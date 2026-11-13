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Congressman Bishop Votes to End Penalty on Combat-Wounded Veterans
By Wane Hailes,10 days ago
WASHINGTON – Yesterday, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) voted for the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102). The bill fixes an unfair rule that cuts the pay of veterans who were wounded in combat. It passed the House, 392 to 18, with strong support from both parties and now goes to the Senate. Congressman Bishop is a senior member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.
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