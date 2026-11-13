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What’s Cooking on Campus
8 days ago
Across campus, you can find a variety of foods. From grab and go to sit down, there’s sure to be something for everyone. The variety of options are extremely appreciated as food is such an important part of the college experience, let alone each day. Students can connect over food; about their favorite kinds of food or physically over food. Whether you're grabbing breakfast before class, meeting a friend for lunch or ending your day with a treat, food plays a bigger role in the college experience than we may realize.