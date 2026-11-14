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Minneapolis renters ask where rent goes as landlord tops $1M in unpaid utility bills
12 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis is moving to collect millions in unpaid utility bills, and one landlord stands out with more than $1 million owed. Minneapolis has seen a recent explosion in delinquent utility bills for water, sewer and trash. An 892-page document lists more than $12 million in unpaid balances, and a couple of bills stand out.