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Stress Less Week
4 days ago
The end of the semester brings a lot of mixed emotions for everyone. Some people are excited to head home for the holidays, others are sad to leave their friends, but almost everyone is stressed. Stress during this time of year is normal, but it is important to remember to take care of yourself. Eating properly, getting enough sleep and finding an appropriate balance between resting and relaxing is a recipe for success. To help students manage stress, Canisius’s chapter of Active Minds put on “Stress Less Week,” offering the opportunity for students to take a break and take time for themselves to focus on their mental health.