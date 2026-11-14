undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Utility trade group sponsorships draw more questions for Minnesota regulators after Puerto Rico conference
12 days ago
Minnesota utility regulators are facing additional questions over a trip to a conference sponsored, in part, by industry interest groups. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported Thursday on travel by members of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The commissioners had just returned from the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) conference in Puerto Rico.