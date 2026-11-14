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More colleges turning to ACT and SAT scores in admission decisions, and AI may be to blame
12 days ago
More colleges are again requiring or favoring entrance exam scores as schools question essays and grades in the age of artificial intelligence. During the pandemic, colleges across the country dropped ACT and SAT scores from admissions policies. Local tutors and national test prep leaders told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that more schools are now bringing tests back or favoring applicants who submit scores.