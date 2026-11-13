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Diamond Cellar Returns to Upper Arlington With New Kingsdale Boutique
By Colton Hayes,7 days ago
Diamond Cellar Sawmill Rd. — Approximate Existing Jewelry Operation. Diamond Cellar is building a new 5,000-square-foot boutique at 3718 Kingsdale Center in Upper Arlington, near the Bob Crane Community Center, with construction already underway in a space that previously housed a Raymond James office. The family-owned jeweler plans to hold the store's grand opening celebration to coincide with its annual Holiday Gala, scheduled for December 3 through 5.