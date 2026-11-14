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Sugar-Salem Diggers defeat Weiser Wolverines to reach 4A State title game
By William Syslo,12 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem Diggers are headed back to the 4A state title game after defeating the Weiser Wolverines 27-20 at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello Friday evening. The Diggers will be competing for their 7th championship in 9 seasons. They'll be doing it against a familiar opponent in the Homedale Trojans. The Diggers have beaten the Trojans in 5 state championship finals since 2018.
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