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Tinker Bell's Neverland Lights Up Palos Verdes Garden With Mile-Long Walk
By Gabriela Martinez,11 days ago
A nighttime walk through South Coast Botanic Garden now winds past a glowing Big Ben, an eerie Skull Rock and Captain Hook's illuminated pirate ship, as Tinker Bell's Neverland: An Illuminated Adventure opens on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The nearly mile-long trail threads through the garden's dirt paths, lighting up scenes and figures pulled straight from the Peter Pan stories for its first holiday season in Southern California.