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Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens 34th Florida Location in Wimauma
By Tidal Wave Auto Spa,11 days ago
Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day. THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa®, one of the nation’s fastest-growing conveyor car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest conveyor car wash in Wimauma, Florida. Now open at 14360 S US Highway 301, the new Wimauma car wash marks the company’s 34th location in the Sunshine State and 340th nationwide.