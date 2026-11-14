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RISING K-POP BOY GROUP KEYVITUP ACCELERATES ITS BREAKOUT YEAR WITH SECOND EP ‘NA-GARI’
12 days ago
Sony Music Korea’s latest distribution artist, KEYVITUP, has released their highly anticipated comeback with their second EP, NA-GARI, out now on all digital streaming platforms. Marking their next chapter, the body of work signals a new phase in the boy group’s musical journey, with a more refined artistic direction. Fresh off their highly anticipated debut with their self-titled first EP, KEYVITUP, earlier this year, the fifth-generation rookies spotlight their evolving sound and artistic growth within their first year of debuting.